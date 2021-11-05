wrestling / News
Trey Baxter Issues Statement On WWE Release
The former Trey Baxter has issued a statement on his release from WWE. Blake Christian, who was among those released on Thursday from the company, posted to his Instagram to comment on his relatively brief tenure with the company.
Christian, who will make his GCW return in December, wrote on Instagram:
”I couldn’t really find the words in what to say. So I’ll say Thank you to the WWE, the Coaches, the writing team and to all the fans who supported me. I got to learn from some of the absolute best and work with some of the absolute best talent. My time was short but I made the most of every time I was giving an opportunity then some. I got to do this with my rock and my love @corajadewwe and I’ll never be able to describe what a feeling it was to do this journey with her–. This may be a difficult time in my life. I am sad, but I do not feel regret. Thank you to everyone that has reached out even if I haven’t gotten around to seeing those messages thank you. With all that said I’m ready to take back over the world. Just like I did before. Trey Baxter out, #ALLHEART still here.”