wrestling / News
Trey Baxter Set For GCW December Shows After WWE Release
November 4, 2021 | Posted by
Trey Baxter is already booked for his first post-WWE show following his release today, and he’s returning to GCW. GCW has announced that Baxter, who was among today’s releases from WWE, is returning to the company under his old ring name of Blake Christian.
GCW posted to Twitter, writing:
” Home is where the HEART is…
BLAKE is Back
Dec 4 – Dallas
http://GCWALIVE.EVENTBRITE.COM
Dec 17 – LA
http://GCWBLOOD.EVENTBRITE.COM”
Home is where the HEART is…
BLAKE is Back
Dec 4 – Dallashttps://t.co/5HGgyrjQ8u
Dec 17 – LAhttps://t.co/rpqQ18VaT1 pic.twitter.com/hErZQCab3F
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson on What Vince McMahon Told Him the Night After the Montreal Screwjob
- Samuray del Sol Responds To Getting Called Out by Chris Jericho & Amanda Huber For Spelling Brodie Lee’s Name Wrong
- Miro Reportedly Brought In On Short Notice For AEW Dynamite
- WWE Senior VP of Creative Services Exits, Reportedly Shocks Many In Company