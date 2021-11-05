wrestling / News

Trey Baxter Set For GCW December Shows After WWE Release

November 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blake Christian Trey Baxter GCW

Trey Baxter is already booked for his first post-WWE show following his release today, and he’s returning to GCW. GCW has announced that Baxter, who was among today’s releases from WWE, is returning to the company under his old ring name of Blake Christian.

GCW posted to Twitter, writing:

” Home is where the HEART is…

BLAKE is Back

Dec 4 – Dallas
http://GCWALIVE.EVENTBRITE.COM

Dec 17 – LA
http://GCWBLOOD.EVENTBRITE.COM”

