Trey Miguel Beats Crazzy Steve In Monster’s Ball On Impact Wrestling
Trey Miguel went to the limit against Crazzy Steve on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, retaining his X-Division Championship in a Monster’s Ball match. Thursday’s show saw the X-Division Champion face off with the Decay member in a bloody battle to defend his championship. Miguel ultimately got the win after a low blow and Roll of the Dice onto a barbed wire board on the outside, then rolled him in for the win.
Miguel’s reign, his second, now stands at 98 days after he won the title at Impact Over Drive in November.
.@TheTreyMiguel just CRASHED through a bunch of chairs! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kSUd2DffLS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
WHY!?@steveofcrazzy @TheTreyMiguel #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UB5yW9E4GW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
.@TheTreyMiguel pulled out the thumbtacks but all it did was make @steveofcrazzy summon his inner ABYSS! Black Hole Slam CONNECTS! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xkPR3109aA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
Both men are putting it all on the line in 37th MONSTERS BALL! @TheTreyMiguel @steveofcrazzy #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Pz97LW2ch0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
"This is hell on earth!"@TheTreyMiguel @steveofcrazzy #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/iR3bMxBDpg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
MASSIVE Destroyer into the Tacks!!@TheTreyMiguel @steveofcrazzy #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/5oZYsOhdtE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
.@TheTreyMiguel lands a WICKED Roll The Dice through a barbed wire table!!@steveofcrazzy #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qWfFdnhF9T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
