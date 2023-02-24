Trey Miguel Beats Crazzy Steve In Monster’s Ball On Impact Wrestling

Trey Miguel went to the limit against Crazzy Steve on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, retaining his X-Division Championship in a Monster’s Ball match. Thursday’s show saw the X-Division Champion face off with the Decay member in a bloody battle to defend his championship. Miguel ultimately got the win after a low blow and Roll of the Dice onto a barbed wire board on the outside, then rolled him in for the win.

Miguel’s reign, his second, now stands at 98 days after he won the title at Impact Over Drive in November.