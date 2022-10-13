Trey Miguel Comments On Mike Bailey Signing With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trey Miguel gave his thoughts on Mike Bailey joining Impact Wrestling and becoming the X Division Champion. Bailey held the belt until last Friday’s Bound for Glory event.

When asked about dealing with new competition, Miguel said: “I don’t do anything differently, I just continue to adapt and assess myself depending on who I’m out there with. The more new faces we have, the better because that means I have to become more creative which means the matches are more fun to do. The game plan doesn’t change, the routine doesn’t change. I give it a hundred every time. The X-Division has gotten big this year… I think Mike Bailey is one of the biggest additions to the X-Division over the course, or probably since I’ve signed on to IMPACT Wrestling.”