Trey Miguel Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Yet

Last week, WWE announced that their latest Performance Center class, which included two of the Rascalz: Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. Trey Miguel was not included, and a later report said that he hadn’t decided if he wanted to sign with AEW or WWE yet.

In a post on Twitter, Trey Miguel put an end to the speculation by stating why he hasn’t signed with anyone. He wrote: “I feel like it is worth mentioning AGAIN that a month and a half ago my Nephew was born prematurely and is in isolated care until what would have been his actual due date. Meeting a healthy baby boy is more important to me than anything else. I’m sure you all can respect that.”