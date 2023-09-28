Trey Miguel Says He and Ashley D’Amboise Were In A Hit and Run Last Night

In a post on Twitter, Trey Miguel noted that he and his fiancée, Ashley D’Amboise, were the victims of a hit and run incident last night.

He wrote: “Was involved in a hit and run tonight that sent my fiancée and I into a pole on the Florida turnpike. The Ford F150 hit a car that hit us and sent us spiraling into a pole before fleeing. No reports from witnesses have been made. Such good people we live amongst. 10 cars, 0 eyes.”