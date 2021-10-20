Trey Miguel Hoping To Have A Match With Jungle Boy

The Forbidden Door may open yet again. In an interview with Gimme a Hull Yeah (via Fightful), Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel said that he would like to have a match with AEW wrestler Jungle Boy.

He said: “Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I’ve only had the pleasure of working with him one time and it was for PWG which is one of my three favorite independent promotions to wrestle for. That place means so much to me and I remember the night that I wrestled Jungle Boy, he had to leave early so that he could go see his father in the hospital that night. I just remember admiring him so much because of everything he was going through and his dedication to still show up to one of the biggest indies with all that pressure on top of wanting to be there for his dad which ended up being some of his last moments, unfortunately. That was one of the most admirable things I think I’ve ever witnessed in wrestling. I think he deserves all of the bonuses past the people who just show up. But if I could share the ring with anyone all over again through that forbidden door, it would be him first.“