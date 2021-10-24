wrestling / News

Trey Miguel Wins Impact Wrestling X-Division Title at Bound for Glory (Clips)

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Trey Miguel

Trey Miguel won the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship, defeating El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin at Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory event. Miguel pinned Phantasmo for the win.

Highlights are below.

