wrestling / News
Trey Miguel Wins Impact Wrestling X-Division Title at Bound for Glory (Clips)
Trey Miguel won the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship, defeating El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin at Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory event. Miguel pinned Phantasmo for the win.
Highlights are below.
Will @elpwrestling be the new X-Division Champion? #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/d0R8CAh5ep
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@TheTreyMiguel with a special #BoundForGlory entrance! pic.twitter.com/SyZuzdMMui
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@elpwrestling with an INSANE display of athleticism! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/vH6hVC6GtC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@SteveMaclin CUTS @TheTreyMiguel IN HALF! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/A6B2Cb5SHG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @TheTreyMiguel! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/kCW8XWGumC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
