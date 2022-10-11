– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Trey Miguel his new role as a booker for Universal All Pro Wrestling. He stated the following on booking wrestling:

“It gave me a lot more appreciation for all of the things pro wrestling. This was the first time I ever had to go and reach out for sponsors and get a venue booked.. reach out to talent individually, get rates from people, get money put up and do all of this stuff. [When it comes to] setting the actual show up on the day of, I’ve never realized how hectic it is to be at the top of that chain. Even if you’re just the one delegating things.. I helped along with, I practically set up that ring almost by myself [along with] the guardrails, the chairs… It was so much to do but, it was worth it. The juice is worth the squeeze. People showed up, we showed out. Everyone that I booked, they killed it. We had Lady Frost, Billie Starks, Savage Gentlemen, Aiden Prince. My next show, I’ll have some Toronto natives, Mark Wheeler, Jessie V, Taylor Rising, they’re all coming down so I’m really excited to keep this pushing.”

Universal All Pro Wrestling will hold its next event on Thursday, October 13 at St. Clement Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. Miguel and Zachary Wentz will be appearing at the show.