Trey Miguel on Impact Investing In Him as a Talent, The Pressure of Being a Focus in the Company

Trey Miguel’s stock has significantly risen in Impact Wrestling in 2020, and the Rascalz member discussed what that means to him in a new interview with PWInsider. Miguel has risen up the card in the last six months, including a shot at the World Championship at Slammiversary and an X-Division Championship shot at Bound For Glory this weekend, and he talked about the pressure of being a company focus and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On Impact investing in him as a talent: “It means a lot because personally, I don’t give into any hype ever. Social media seems to feed a lot of people’s egos, it seems to be what boosts a lot of people’s confidence, where they gain it through and I just…sometimes I don’t really take a big enough look at the reach and the influence that I actually have sometimes and it’s really cool to see stuff like that when you look at it like, ‘Wow, people are actually getting behind us’ and when you see it backed up by the company you work for too it’s like, ‘Wow, they see the hard work that I’m putting in and that I’m here to better the product too’ and that they trust you and they invest – it means a whole lot, especially since I still live in Toledo, Ohio, the hometown I was born and raised in. I go day to day just being Trey. I’m not Trey from the Rascalz or on Impact or anything like that to anyone that’s in my circle. So that keeps me really humble and grounded…I believe it does and it’s really cool when you think about it, like ‘Wow there are episodes built around me and they’re putting me in main event pictures and I’m gunning for big things and showing good face doing it.’ It’s crazy.”

Mike Johnson: When you get to work and you see that this is the conception of what they want to do this week and that they want to build around you and they want to make sure that, for lack of a better term, they’re giving you the rub so that there’s a long term investment in you, do you get nervous about it? Does it help or is there a pressure to it?

On the pressure of being someone the company is focusing on: “Man I looked around like ‘You mofos are crazy.’ [laughs] I’m a kid from Toledo, Ohio. I live in the armpit of the United States, like what are you doing? [laughs] I mean if y’all are pushing me, I’m here to do it. I’m here for it, that’s what I wanted, you know what I mean? It’s real crazy and weird when you end up in that position because in the back of your mind, you feel like you’ll never get there, I mean I’ve been wrestling for 12 years now, you know, it’s been a long time coming. I mean, before I got signed it was like, ‘Man, this is just never going to happen’, and now I wake up to notifications from Impact and emails from executives and I’m like ‘Man, this is just wild,’ and it circles back to ‘You mofos are crazy, do you know who I am?’ [laughs]”