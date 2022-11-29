– Battleground Podcast recently spoke to newly crowned X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, who discussed his title win and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trey Miguel on potential opponents for his second reign as champion: “The shop is always open for business, but there is not someone I want coming into my store to buy something. Anyone can get it though. If I think about it, I look at it like this, we had a tournament filled with the best of the X-Division, the best of the X-Division won the tournament, so why go back and give an opportunity to people who couldn’t get the job done? What I would like to do is take it back like a decade and do something like when I was a fan of IMPACT. Every week, they would have faces from the independents or people who weren’t signed or were signed to different companies or frequented other companies, and have them do weekly open challenges for the X-Division championship. That’s how I got familiar with a lot of people that I’m fans of and now share the locker room with. That’s something that is super cool because it’s always a surprise. It gives you a reason to want to tune in. You might find your favorite indie wrestler or favorite AAA wrestler or CRASH wrestler or a face from PWG or REVOLVER, any of those places. You don’t know what’s going to happen and I like having that sense of, ‘Who is this guy, what can he do?’ and it constantly changing the way the match goes every single week.”

On wanting to rename the X-Division: “I am the Fresh Prince of Mid Air, I wanted to call it the Fresh Division, but so many people have changed the name of it, but it’s the X-Division. It’s my X-Division.”