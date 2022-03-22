Trey Miguel on Why You Don’t See Impact Wrestling Stars Showing Up Elsewhere

– During a recent interview with Out of Focus, Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel discussed the Forbidden Door, why you don’t see more Impact stars showing up in other promotions, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trey Miguel on the Forbidden Door in wrestling: “The main thing that makes today’s wrestling so special is how willing companies are to work with each other. You see AEW popping up at New Japan, New Japan popping up at IMPACT. You don’t really see IMPACT guys popping up anywhere else, people don’t fuck with us like that. It’s cool. People want to drop in on us, but we don’t get to go nowhere.”

Miguel on if Impact wrestlers aren’t allowed to go elsewhere: “That’s not it. You’ll see a tweet go out, ‘Oh, anyone is invited,’ but no one is invited [from IMPACT]. There’s a list this big of guys, Sami Callihan went there, Moose went there, and the Good Brothers, but that’s it, but the list is huge from guys that have come in.”