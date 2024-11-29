Trey Miguel Out Of TNA Turning Point Due to Travel Issues

Travel problems have led to a change for tonight’s TNA Turning Point, with Trey Miguel off the show. Miguel was set to team with his Rascalz partner Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA against The Hardys, but TNA announced on Friday that he is unable to make the show due to travel issues and a replacement will be named tonight.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on TNA+, is:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone

* TNA Knockouts Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Laredo Kid

* No Disqualification Match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz, KUSHIDA, & TBA

* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Countdown to TNA Turning Point: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans