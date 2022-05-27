wrestling / News
Trey Miguel Qualifies For Slammiversary Ultimate X Match On Impact Wrestling
Trey Miguel has become the fourth person to join the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, qualifying on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw Miguel defeat Alex Shelly to earn a spot in the six-man match for the PPV.
Miguel joins Mike Bailey and Kenny King as challengers to Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship. Two more spots are open for the match, which takes place on the June 19th PPV from Nashville, Tennessee.
Wicked Double Stomp from @TheTreyMiguel!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TflFMt8EJz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
.@TheTreyMiguel is heading to #Slammiversary!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hOhWYPZAGa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
