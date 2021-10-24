Trey Miguel Ready to Defend X-Division Title Against ‘Whoever Wants Some’

– At last night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory event, Trey Miguel beat Stteve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat Match to capture the vacated X-Division Championship. Impact released a new video today where Trey Miguel said he’s willing to defend the title against “whoever wants some.” You can see that video below.

Miguel stated, “This right here feels like a million dollar check, but I don’t want to spend it. I want to defend it. So once I’m done drying off, polishing this bad boy, we’re going to come back here next week. I’m going to get into that ring. You serve me whoever wants some.”

So, it appears Miguel has made an open challenge for the X-Division title for this week’s edition of Impact. IMPACT! airs Thursday nights on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET.