Trey Miguel Reflects On Rascalz’ Reunion, Making His NXT Debut

The Rascalz crossed over to NXT for a brief reunion over the summer, and Trey Miquel spoke about what it meant to make his NXT debut and more. Miguel and Zachary Wentz appeared on NXT TV and allied with their old stablemate Wes Lee, though Lee eventually turned on them. Fightful recently shared an excerpt of an interview with Miguel that was recorded back before Lee’s heel turn and you can see highlights below:

On the Rascalz’ reunion in NXT: “Man, it’s funny you even ask that because yesterday, or even a few days ago, Zach sent me a text message and was like, ‘Man, you know what? We really owe Jordynne.’ I text him back like, ‘You’re right. We really do.’ More than that, or maybe not more than that, but like further back than that, Mickie. Mickie was the first person with any of this to, she entered the Royal Rumble with the TNA Knockouts Championship. I remember seeing that and just thinking like, ‘How big is this? Will it be more?’ Then nothing else happened, right? We didn’t, there wasn’t anything going on. Then Jordynne showed up and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ She did the same thing, right? So everyone rooting for Jordynne super hard and then we seen her appear on TNA. It was one of those things like we were wondering like, ‘Okay, is this gonna be the same thing as Mickie?’ We got to see Mickie and then we didn’t see Mickie. Then there was every, that was the first time that we really got Twitter stirring about, ‘Oh, there’s this crossover finally.’ It seemed like it was a pipe dream after that fizzled out, right? Then Jordynne shows up again and then Joe Hendry shows up. We didn’t really want to take away from anyone’s moment. That’s something that I really want to emphasize. I know the moment like Jordynne’s moment went out and Joe Hendry’s moment went out, people were immediately to Twitter and admittedly myself one of the times like—trust me guys, we hear you. I believe very heavily in manifestation. Zach and Wes and I, we never stopped having the conversations of this has to happen again. We know what we have to do. Just keep sticking to it. Times are going to get hard. This is going to seem impossible. We had no idea how we were ever going to end up in the same ring together. After they had gotten theirs, one day we got pulled into an office and we were told, ‘Hey boys, you’re gonna go to NXT and we’re gonna put the Rascalz back together.’ I remember asking, ‘Is it unprofessional to have this many goosebumps?’ Now we’re here.”

On making his NXT debut: “Man, you see like that breath I took right there? I really was just taking back thinking about it. Going out there for the first time, come August 1st, this will be 15 years for me. Growing up, I mean, like, yes, I love TNA. I love TNA through and through. I have TNA branded on my skin for life, right? But from the age of four, I was a WWE fan and like, that’s what made me want to, like, oh my God, I wanted to be a pro wrestler so bad. The moment we got out there and I looked to my left and there’s a big NXT banner and there’s Wes right in front of me. Knowing that my brother ever wanted to do was see me succeed in this—I’m sorry, I’m getting emotional. But the last thing my brother ever did for me was buy me a ticket to WWE. I’m the youngest. I was the youngest of nine for 16 years, you know what I mean? All my brothers love pro wrestling. I was a baby and like the fact that I like even got in this, I turned a freaking garbage can or a garbage bag taped to the top of a door frame to a stage and to lights into the WWE logo just like I can’t stop living in that moment, man. To be there with my brothers after like it seemed like it was never possible to even like share a ring and to do it there and then have Wes’s home coming last night—these past two weeks have been the best two weeks of my entire life, bro. I’ve been through so much this year, things that I won’t talk about on here. There’s no need to do that, but I will never give up on pro wrestling just based off on these two weeks. This is actually what dreams are made of.”