Trey Miguel Returns on Impact, Wins Main Event (Clips)
Trey Miguel has made his return to Impact Wrestling, appearing tonight for the first time in 2021. Tuesday’s episode saw the former Rascalz member revealed as the mystery partner for Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and Rich Swann in their match against Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, and Ken Shamrock.
The appearance marks Miguel’s first on Impact since his Rascalz stablemates Wentz and Dez left the company and signed with WWE, where they are competing in NXT as MSK. Miguel did not join them in WWE and has been off television until tonight. 2020 saw Miguel rise toward the top of the card, regularly challenging for the World Title and appearing in main event matches. Tonight’s episode saw him return to that spot, and he pinned Callihan in the middle of the ring to win the match.
.@TheTreyMiguel is BACK in IMPACT Wrestling! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Lizrdn72Tm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
BIG moonsault by @Willie_Mack. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gKSGFGgE5e
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
This is @TheMooseNation's idea of teamwork. #IMPACTonAXSTV @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/A62E8N6t64
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
.@TheTreyMiguel is looking better than ever. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KJBJcBwua0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
