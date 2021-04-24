Trey Miguel Was Happy When MSK Won NXT Tag Team Titles

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Trey Miguel spoke about the success of Wes Lee and Nash Carter as MSK in NXT and said he was happy when they won the NXT tag team titles. Here are highlights:

On the success of MSK in NXT: “I called them that morning and said, ‘I know you’re taking home the belts.’ And when they did, I texted and said, ‘I told you!’ I’m so happy for them. I was never upset about those two sticking together. That’s the way it was before Impact. I’m grateful I had the chance to work with my two best friends. They deserve all their success. The only thing I need to remind myself is that they have new names now.”

On being glad he stayed with Impact Wrestling: “It’s a blessing in disguise that I stayed with Impact. Since that time, I’ve found new legs to stand on, a higher level of performing. I’m now becoming the wrestler I always wanted to be. Watching my matches through 2020, I stayed with a lot of the same formula. That’s not it anymore. I’ve been training so much with Alex Shelley, and he’s been the most instrumental part in terms of repacking myself. Now I can have much better matches against Ace Austin, Josh Alexander, TJP and everyone else. There is so much wrestling I get to do in Impact.”

On the loyalty he feels to Impact: “The easy decision for me would have been to leave. But I am really connected to Impact. As a teenager, I gravitated to TNA/Impact Wrestling because of the X Division. Back then, I had a really crappy television stand, so I had to literally stand in front of my TV for two hours, but I loved it so much. This is the first company to offer me a full-time television contract. I still have a lot to prove. I’m a firm believer you don’t leave the court without winning, and I want the X Division title. There is more of a story between me and Ace Austin. I chose to stick around and see it through.”