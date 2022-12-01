– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone.com, Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel was asked potentially facing former Rascalz stablemate, Zachary Wentz (aka former WWE NXT Superstar Nash Carter), later on for the X-Division title. He stated the following:

“In any facet that I can share a ring with Zach again, I’d love to. Whether it be tag teaming or smacking him in the back of the head and spray painting his hair green. I’d love to do either. Zach’s my favorite person in the world to share a wrestling ring with aside from [Wes Lee] and Myron [Reed] and I wouldn’t think twice about that opportunity if it presented itself.”

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz recently worked a singles match against each other on the independent scene. Carter was released from WWE earlier this year after his estranged wife, Kimber Lee, detailed allegations of abuse from Carter. She also shared a photo of him in 2015 with a Hitler mustache and doing a Nazi salute. Carter was released after the image was posted online. Wentz later apologized for the photo following his release.