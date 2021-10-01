Trey Miguel Earns Spot in Impact Bound For Glory X-Division Title Match

Trey Miguel is headed to Bound For Glory, earning a spot in the X-Division Championship match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Miguel defeated Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne on tonight’s show in an opening round match of the X-Division tournament, earning a berth in the finals at Bound For Glory.

Josh Alexander relinquished the championship on last week’s show to earn a shot at Christian Cage’s Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory.