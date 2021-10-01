wrestling / News
Trey Miguel Earns Spot in Impact Bound For Glory X-Division Title Match
Trey Miguel is headed to Bound For Glory, earning a spot in the X-Division Championship match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Miguel defeated Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne on tonight’s show in an opening round match of the X-Division tournament, earning a berth in the finals at Bound For Glory.
Josh Alexander relinquished the championship on last week’s show to earn a shot at Christian Cage’s Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory.
.@TenilleDashwood and @MadisonRayne will challenge @WeAreRosemary and @FearHavok at #KnockoutsKnockdown! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/bBm3hTfO25
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
Welcome to IMPACT @AlexZayneSauce! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/AoYz0ia6nc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
Hurricanranas all around. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTreyMiguel @Laredokidpro1 @AlexZayneSauce pic.twitter.com/QIlLquDyKc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
HURRICANRANA TO THE FLOOR! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTreyMiguel pic.twitter.com/FVeGttOXcw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
This kind of insane innovative action is what the X-Division is all about. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTreyMiguel @AlexZayneSauce @Laredokidpro1 pic.twitter.com/aYdCR2ScJo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
We'd try to describe this but we're still trying to comprehend exactly what the hell @AlexZayneSauce just did. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9jW2RwJNkP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
.@TheTreyMiguel is bound for glory. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/f76SGR05rV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- JBL on Past Bullying Allegations, Says He Never Meant Any ‘Malicious Intent’ Toward Mauro Ranallo
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It
- Adam Cole On His Experience Working With Triple H & Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT, Biggest Lesson He Learned From Michaels
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story