wrestling / News
Trey Miguel’s Mom Denies Report She’s Left Impact Wrestling
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Impact Wrestling angle between Ace Austin and Trey Miguel was dropped due to Trey’s mom leaving the company. The feud between the two revolved around Ace wanting to bang Trey’s mom.
Shelley West, who appeared as Trey’s mom and worked as a staff member, took to social media to deny the report that she had left.
Definitely no truth to this. Gotta love rumours 😂
— Shelley (@shelleywest123) February 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Not Expected To Turn Face Soon
- Jerry Lawler Recalls His Feud With Bret Hart, Bret Not Liking the Feud and Taking Lawler’s Insults to His Family Personally
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Favorite Member of The Radicalz, Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Join The Group, Erasing Chris Benoit From WWE
- Booker T Explains Why Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar Should Close Out WrestleMania