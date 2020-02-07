wrestling / News

Trey Miguel’s Mom Denies Report She’s Left Impact Wrestling

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Impact Wrestling angle between Ace Austin and Trey Miguel was dropped due to Trey’s mom leaving the company. The feud between the two revolved around Ace wanting to bang Trey’s mom.

Shelley West, who appeared as Trey’s mom and worked as a staff member, took to social media to deny the report that she had left.

