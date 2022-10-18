Tri-State Wrestling Gold Rush Complete Results 10.15.2022: TSW Championship & More

The Gold Rush event was hosted by Tri-State Wrestling on October 15 in Versailles, IN. You can see the full results (per TSW) below.

*Sam Beale def. Carson Drake

*JGeorge def. Gaston LaRue

*“Gorgeous” Morgan Taylor def. “Forever Young” Zo

*The Headbangers def. The Bitcoin Boiz

*Vlog Bro University (VBU) def. The Philly & Marino Experience

*TSW Championship: VsK def. Dalton Castle, Eric James & Tre Lamar