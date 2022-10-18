wrestling / News
Tri-State Wrestling Gold Rush Complete Results 10.15.2022: TSW Championship & More
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
The Gold Rush event was hosted by Tri-State Wrestling on October 15 in Versailles, IN. You can see the full results (per TSW) below.
*Sam Beale def. Carson Drake
*JGeorge def. Gaston LaRue
*“Gorgeous” Morgan Taylor def. “Forever Young” Zo
*The Headbangers def. The Bitcoin Boiz
*Vlog Bro University (VBU) def. The Philly & Marino Experience
*TSW Championship: VsK def. Dalton Castle, Eric James & Tre Lamar
