Trial Date Set For Lawsuit Regarding Randy Orton’s Tattoos

The dispute filed against World Wrestling Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. for their use of Randy Orton’s tattoos, filed a full year ago, looks like it’s going to be another year out from it’s conclusion.

The former WWE Champion’s tattoo artist Catherine Alexander claims that Orton’s ink is an original creation of hers and that the creators of the popular WWE 2K series have no right to recreate them in their video games, therefore infringing on copyright.

The case, which she took to the United States District Court of Southern District of Illinois, alleges that the tattoo work was performed over time between 2003 and 2008, and the designs “are easily recognized by his fans and members of the public.” It’s also been alleged that “Mr. Orton does not have ownership in the copyrights asserted herein and has no authority to and did not grant permission for Defendants to commit the acts complained of in this Complaint.” Orton himself is not being named as a defendant in the suit.

Per PWInsider, the trial date is now set for 4/27/20. A settlement conference set for last month fell apart when it became clear no settlement would be made at that time. The case was set to go to court this year but had to be postponed when the presiding judge retired from the bench, requiring a replacement to be found.