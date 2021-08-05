WWE News: Trial Date Set For WWE 2K Lawsuit Over Randy Orton Tattoos, Traffic Accident Lawsuit Update

– A trial date has been set in the lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos being depicted in the WWE 2K games. As has been previously reported, tattoo artist Catherine Alexander filed suit against WWE and 2K Games for using the tattoos she did on Orton in the game without her permission, arguing that they are her original designs that she owns and that she was offered a pittance after she previously contacted WWE in 2009 about the tattoos being used. She turned the offer down and at the time told WWE that she did not grant permission for them to use the designs.

PWInsider reports that a hearing was held over the phone and the trial date has been set for September 20th at 9 AM ET in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois (East St. Louis). A pre-trial telephone hearing is set for Septemeber 1st in case anything changes regarding any kind of settlement.

A judge ruled in September of last year that WWE and Take-Two had copied five of Alexander’s original designs that she holds valid trademarks on but denied a summary judgment for Alexander, sending the case toward a jury trial.

– In other WWE legal news, PWInsider reports that a case management report was filed in regard to the lawsuit filed against the company on June 12th over a traffic accident involving a van rented by WWE and driven by props expert Gaitan Thomas. Jackson Parsons alleges he was riding a bike when the van collided with him, citing “physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.”

Parsons argues that he has lost quality of life and cites medical expenses, pain and suffering, and more. He demanded a settlement for $1.064 million. The case management report noted that both sides must handle their initial disclosures by September 10th, with discovery needing to be finalized by April of 2022 and a trial date on or around February of 2023.