Trial Date For XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Set

We now have a trial date for former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Alpha Entertainment, and WWE. PWInsider reports that a start date of July 11th was set by the U.S. District Court District of Connecticut in New Haven.

As previously reported, Luck sued McMahon, Alpha and WWE back in April of 2020 after the XFL folded, claiming the WWE Chairman and former XFL owner wrongfully terminated his contract. McMahon and Alpha Entertainment allege that Luck violated his contract and was insubordinate, which gave McMahon reason to fire him and ended their obligation to pay the rest of his contract.

The outlet reports that the trial date was set days after it referred the parties to a settlement conference, so it appears attempts to settle were not successful.