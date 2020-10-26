Trial For Rhaka Khan Pushed Back To Next Year

Rhaka Khan was expected to stand trial back in August (and April before that) for multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping and interference with child custody. However due to COVID-19, it had been pushed back to October 30. According to the court records, the trial has been pushed back again and will happen on February 12, 2021 at 8 AM at the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas.

Khan, real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, could face prison time depending on which degree the kidnapping charge is. If it’s a first degree felony, it is punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and five years to life in prison.