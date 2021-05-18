Tribute to New Jack Held at Rob Van Dam Show at ECW Arena

– PWInsider reports that former ECW talents Rob Van Damn, The Sandman, Bill Alfonso, and The Blue Meanie closed out RVD’s show at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) over the weekend with a moment of silence and tribute to the late New Jack, aka Jerome Young. As noted, New Jack passed away last week. He was 58 years old.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to helpN ew Jack’s family with funeral expenses and support them in the wake of his passing. You can view a clip of the tribute that was posted on YouTube below: