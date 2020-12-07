wrestling / News
Tribute to the Troops Highlights: 10-Man Tag Match, More
December 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlight videos from Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops show. You can see the videos below for the show, which aired at various times on FOX:
