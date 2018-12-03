WWE News: Tribute of the Troops Taping Tomorrow, Matches For This Week’s NXT UK

– WWE will tape their annual Tribute to the Troops show in Fort Hood, Texas on Tuesday. Triple H announced on Twitter that the taping for the sixteenth iteration annual event will take place tomorrow. As of now, there is no announced date for when it will take place. Country music artist Morgan Wallen will perform at the event:

Great to have @MorganCWallen at #Raw this evening. Excited to hear his performance tomorrow at the 16th annual Tribute to the #Troops. pic.twitter.com/6AxEhV9hmG — Triple H (@TripleH) December 4, 2018

– The following matches and segments are set for this week’s WWE NXT UK episodes:

3 PM:

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin

* Travis Banks confronts Wolfgang & The Coffey Brothers

4 PM:

* Travis Banks vs. Wolfgang

* Appearances by Ligero, NXT Rhea Ripley, and more.