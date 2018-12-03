Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tribute of the Troops Taping Tomorrow, Matches For This Week’s NXT UK

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Tribute to the Troops

– WWE will tape their annual Tribute to the Troops show in Fort Hood, Texas on Tuesday. Triple H announced on Twitter that the taping for the sixteenth iteration annual event will take place tomorrow. As of now, there is no announced date for when it will take place. Country music artist Morgan Wallen will perform at the event:

– The following matches and segments are set for this week’s WWE NXT UK episodes:

3 PM:
* Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin
* Travis Banks confronts Wolfgang & The Coffey Brothers

4 PM:
* Travis Banks vs. Wolfgang
* Appearances by Ligero, NXT Rhea Ripley, and more.

