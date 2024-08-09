More Tributes To Kevin Sullivan: Jake Roberts, Taz, Cary Silkin, More

Tributes continue to come in for Kevin Sullivan following the legendary booker’s passing. As reported, Sullivan passed away at the age of 74. You can see more tribute below from social media, which include Jake Roberts, Taz, Cary Silkin, Bully Ray, William Regal, and many more:

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Kevin Sullivan. What an incredible mind for the business and an even greater person. Please say a prayer for his family. pic.twitter.com/7lBPTrV0Pd — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 9, 2024

Man, I feel horrible just hearing about the passing of the great Kevin Sullivan… The real devil of Pro Wrestling.

I cannot begin to tell you how much this man helped me in my career, I knew him way before ECW where we were tag team champions. But I worked with KS in Japan,… pic.twitter.com/RKCHyJPxVx — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 9, 2024

“Kevin Sullivan has given me and CCW more than I could ever have asked for. The last few years, he’s continued to surprise and amaze me. But more importantly, we’ve gotten to know and love the real Kevin. The man who given more to the wrestling business than most people will… pic.twitter.com/n2BgHBzowA — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) July 5, 2024

Always loved when his thick Boston accent and my rough NY accent would collide. Learned from him. RIP to the Devil himself, Kevin Sullivan. 🙏🏽😈 pic.twitter.com/LB6xIx5Cft — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 9, 2024

I’m very saddened to hear of my friend Kevin Sullivan passing. My deepest condolences to Kevin’s family. They’ll be no blessings from me as we’d spoke a lot in the 90’s and I knew Kevin’s ideologies lay elsewhere! Rest well my dear rogue. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 9, 2024

Kevin Sullivan was one of the best and smartest minds in the wrestling business. A man I got the upmost respect for and he was a big supporter of me and my brother. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lUrhZvZ5Np — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) August 9, 2024

Thinking today of Kevin Sullivan after learning of his passing. God bless him and his family! pic.twitter.com/j1SuKR9HEH — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) August 9, 2024

Kevin Sullivan was a huge influence on me from my early days as a fan to being a booker. Thank you, sir. RIP. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/Absy3hiPut — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 9, 2024

My dear friend of 50 years Kevin Sullivan has passed. RIP friend. You mentored me and befriended me and I’ll never forget you. #kevinsullivan #ripKevinSullivan pic.twitter.com/YrOYphzn5d — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) August 9, 2024

I am sorry to hear of the passing of Kevin Sullivan, what a creative mind he had.

Condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 9, 2024