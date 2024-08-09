wrestling / News

More Tributes To Kevin Sullivan: Jake Roberts, Taz, Cary Silkin, More

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Sullivan Image Credit: WWE

Tributes continue to come in for Kevin Sullivan following the legendary booker’s passing. As reported, Sullivan passed away at the age of 74. You can see more tribute below from social media, which include Jake Roberts, Taz, Cary Silkin, Bully Ray, William Regal, and many more:

