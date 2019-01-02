Tributes to Gene Okerlund Continue to Pour In

Gene Okerlund passed away today at the age of 76. The wrestling world continues to pay tribute to him…

ROH offers our sincerest condolences to the family and fans of "Mean" Gene Okerlund, a truly legendary voice and spirit in professional wrestling. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 2, 2019

I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend pic.twitter.com/hM7E9VoDIa — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 2, 2019

💔 RIP Mean Gene pic.twitter.com/oDZASdcOh5 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

One of the CLASSIEST Men I’ve Ever had the opportunity to meet and know. Always told me how proud he was to have me in the wrestling business and appreciated what I stand for. Yes I like many others Was a Huge Fan Of His “Work” But I was more Honored to see His WORTH to Everyone https://t.co/biOKHr2OPt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 2, 2019

Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream "Mean Gene" when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood.

RIP Mean Gene.

My condolences to the Okerlund family. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 2, 2019

What a career! The best of all time at what he did. Sad to hear of his passing. https://t.co/3gMX6WIMxC — ☃️ Ian Riccaboni ☃️ (@IanRiccaboni) January 2, 2019

💔 Rest easy #MeanGene your Legacy shall live in forever 💋 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2019

A voice of my childhood, and one of the greatest of all time — you will be missed, Gene. 🙏 https://t.co/15kNprnbRd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Mean Gene.

What a classic and was in a category all his own.

Will always treasure doing the Legends of Wrestling shows with him. R.I.P. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) January 2, 2019

The world lost an incredible man today. The very BEST at his role in our industry. On-camera—quick wit, great hype, pro’s pro; off-camera— a gentleman’s gentleman. The phrase of “often imitated, but never duplicated” is very appropriate for my friend. RIP ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

Growing up in AWA country, I never wanted to be a wrestler. I wanted to be Gene Okerlund. A wonderful friend and mentor for the past 20 years. There will never be another like him. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/yAz1T5Dr2d — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) January 2, 2019