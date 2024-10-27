Trick Williams Recalls Accidental Origin Of His Finishing Maneuver

Trick Williams recently recalled how his Trick Shot finisher was the result of accidentally busting open Ilja Dragunov. Williams finishes matches with a flying knee strike, and he looked back on how the move came about in an interview on The Happy Hour.

“I would say it was actually accidental,” Williams said (per Fightful). “It was Ilja Dragunov-Trick Williams 2. It was just a fight. It was a fight. He’s hitting me in the face, he’s hitting me in the mouth. He’s trying to inflict so much pain. At this point, I’m like, “I’m going to hurt you. Whatever happens, happens.’ The first thing that came to my mind is, ‘I’m going to put my knee right in the middle of his forehead.’”

He continued, “I went for it full speed. He hit a backflip, his face was bleeding, and the crowd was going crazy. I was like, ‘This right here should be my new finish.’ I was doing the spinning Trick kick before, but in that moment with Ilja Dragunov, when it came down to it and I want to hurt you and inflict as much pain as possible. Putting my knee right in the middle of your forehead seems like a pretty good idea.'”

Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Ethan Page at tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc.