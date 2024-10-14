Trick Williams Reveals Advice He Got From John Cena

In an interview with Uncrowned, Trick Williams spoke about his rise in WWE’s NXT brand and advice he received from John Cena. Trick is now a two-time NXT champion. Here are highlights:

On realizing how much he loved being a wrestler: “I loved it, man. I knew off rip — this is made for me. The combination of athleticism, being able to talk, being a competitor, being an entertainer, and I get paid for this?”

On the current crop of NXT standouts: “Melo, Tony [D’Angelo], Bron, the Creed Brothers, Grayson Waller, Dragon Lee — man, we all hungry. And don’t get twisted. We like each other, but we compete. As you can see, Bron and Melo, when they were both champs, they both wanted to be the main event. And shoot, you saw me and Melo, I wanted to be the main event … But all of us, we want to be great. This crop right here, this group of people right here, [will change] wrestling’s face forever.”

On advice he got from John Cena: “We’ve had multiple talks, but I would say the most important thing I’ve learned from him is being able to listen and perform at the same time. He knows what every sound means, what every sound means that he should be, how he should respond and react to everything. … But just being able to listen and react accordingly to what the people are giving you, I think, is the most [important] thing that I’ve ever heard.”