Trick Williams Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE NXT
March 12, 2024 | Posted by
Trick Williams is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on Raw that Williams, who returned on last week’s show to cost Carmelo Hayes his match against Tony D’Angelo, will appear on Tuesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on USA Netwok, is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen
* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
* Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams appears
