Trick Williams Beats Carmelo Hayes In Steel Cage Rematch On WWE NXT

Trick Williams is 2-0 against Carmelo Hayes, defeating his rival in a steel cage match on this week’s WWE NXT. Williams battled Hayes inside the cage in the main event of Tuesday’s show and Hayes targeted Trick’s arm and had his security get involved, it was Trick who scored the win after a Trick Shot to Hayes through a chair.

Williams is set to face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship next week at NXT Spring Breakin’ night one, just before the WWE Draft kicks off on next week’s Smackdown.