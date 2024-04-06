Trick Williams Defeats Carmelo Hayes In NXT Stand & Deliver Main Event

Trick Williams proved victorious over his friend-turned-enemy Carmelo Hayes, picking up the win in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Williams defeated Hayes in the headliner of Saturday’s show, and you can see clips from the match below.

Williams and Hayes have been feuding since Hayes turned on Williams following the main event of NXT Vengeance Day Our full coverage of the PPV is here.

🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK@_trickwilliams is right where he belongs, in the main event of #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/QCMJYlZnbA — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024