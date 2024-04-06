wrestling / News

Trick Williams Defeats Carmelo Hayes In NXT Stand & Deliver Main Event

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Stand & Deliver Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

Trick Williams proved victorious over his friend-turned-enemy Carmelo Hayes, picking up the win in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Williams defeated Hayes in the headliner of Saturday’s show, and you can see clips from the match below.

Williams and Hayes have been feuding since Hayes turned on Williams following the main event of NXT Vengeance Day Our full coverage of the PPV is here.

