Trick Williams Says His Team With Carmelo Hayes Is A ‘Perfect Pairing’

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Trick Williams spoke about his onscreen relationship with Carmelo Hayes and why it’s a ‘perfect pairing’. The two are still together, although NXT fans believe Melo attacked Trick several months ago.

Trick said: “It’s probably the perfect pairing. Coming into the business, I had very limited experience, as y’all know, and Melo’s been doing this for a little while … It was a blessing working with Melo because he carried a lot of the load in the ring. I was able to get in front of audiences, feel it, build a rapport with audiences. You know, my confidence grew a lot when I got to walk out with my boy … Even off camera, me and Melo, we click. We have a lot of things in common. A lot of the stuff we do on TV is a direct reflection of how we truly are.“