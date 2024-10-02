Trick Williams Celebrates NXT Title Win With CM Punk

As previously reported, Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page on last night’s episode of WWE NXT to become the NXT Champion. In a digital exclusive, Williams celebrated his win with CM Punk, the guest referee of the match.

Trick Williams: “Chicago’s crazy, isn’t it? This is my first time in Chicago, and they showed me love. I’ll forever appreciate that, Chicago. Thank y’all. But as we said, as I told y’all, I was going back and getting my baby. Look at this thing. It’s pretty, isn’t it? I got the new title, man. Welcome to the CW, we in here.”

CM Punk: “I know this is your first time in Chicago. I know we talked about this before, you never had the pizza, so I got you some Lou Malnati’s. The champ of pizza for the champ of NXT. I’ve done everything in this building I think you can possibly do. To be a referee in front of that hometown crowd, any chance I get to be in front of that crowd, electric. I’ll take it. It’s absolutely stunning. The place is amazing. They love Trick, they love wrestling.”

Trick Williams: “All jokes aside, we going to the CW, we taking NXT to great heights, and shoutout to all the coaches. Shoutout to Shawn Michaels, shoutout to Matt Bloom, shoutout to Terry Taylor, giving me an opportunity. I’m gonna take care of this [title] with my life.”