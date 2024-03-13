Trick Williams Challenges Carmelo Hayes To Match At NXT Stand & Deliver

Trick Williams has laid out the challenge for his former friend Carmelo Hayes to face him at NXT Stand & Deliver. Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw Williams come to the ring for the main event segment and discuss Hayes turning on him at NXT Vengeance Day and attacking him after Williams’ match with Ilja Dragunov.

Williams said that Hayes got one thing right in his explanation of his attack on Williams, that they are not on the same level because Hayes will never be on his level. He then challenged Hayes to face him at Stand & Deliver and promised to pay Hayes back for everything with a little extra to boot. Hayes has not yet responded to the challenge.

NXT Stand & Deliver is set to take place on April 6th before night one of WrestleMania 40 and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.