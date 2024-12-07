Trick Williams Says He’s Cleared To Compete Ahead of NXT Deadline

Trick Williams is good to go and his match is on with Ridge Holland for tomorrow’s NXT Deadline. Williams ended up driven out in an ambulance on Tuesday’s NXT after Ridge Holland put him through the commentary table with a Redeemer, though Ava had said that the match was still tentatively on at that point.

Williams posted to his Twitter account and said that he had checked checked out of the hospital and is cleared for the show. He noted that Holland got the best of him and hurt his nexk, but he would not let Holland take the title. He said he was doing this for Chase U, for NXT, and for himself and would see Holland at Deadline.

The show takes place tomorrow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.