Trick Williams Comments On NXT Championship Win: ‘It Means The World To Me’

Trick Williams spoke following tonight’s episode of NXT about his NXT Championship win. Williams, who defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the championship on Tuesday’s show, spoke in a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show about his win.

“Man, it means the world to me, man,” Williams said (per Fightful). “I’ve been fighting a long time for this. This is a testament of that hard work. I’ve been fighting for this. I come from fighters. I’ve been fighting my whole life. My momma’s fighting right now, she’s in the hospital. My brother’s been fighting for a long time. It’s all good.”

He continued, “So I did this, it’s bigger than me. It’s not just for me. It’s for everybody, the people who love me, the people that have been having my back for a long time. They’ve taught me how to fight, and I’m gonna keep fighting. I’m never gonna stop fighting. Believe that. NXT, we in good hands, baby. Believe that.”