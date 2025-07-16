Trick Williams Comments On a Potential Main Roster Spot in WWE While TNA Champion

Trick Williams is the current TNA World Champion, but he’s still a part of the NXT roster. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Williams spoke about the possibility of going to the main roster in WWE while still holding that title. He will defend it against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana at TNA Slammiversary on July 20.

He said: “Man, that’d be beautiful. I mean, nothing would change. I mean, I just got a book a flight from Thursday night to Friday, if it’s on SmackDown, that’s the only thing that’d be different, but man, I wear this gold with pride, man. Contrary to belief, Twitter’s also saying that, this is just a vanity project for Trick Williams and he doesn’t really care about the brand. TNA is just a side quest. No, man, I’m proud to be the TNA champion. Look at the history that’s been done there. You know what I mean? I’m proud to say that after everything, the AJ Styles, the Samoa Joes, the Mooses, you know what I mean? The Bubba Ray Dudleys, you know. Kurt Angle. When you look at all these greats, I’m able to say that Trick Williams is the best of them all. That’s a big deal. No, I really do, I take pride in that, man. So when people, try to downplay my investment or, you know, how much I love the brand, I mean, I really do bleed Trick-NA.“