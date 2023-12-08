wrestling / News
Trick Williams On His Current Status In WWE NXT, Starting Off With Carmelo Hayes
December 8, 2023 | Posted by
Trick Williams has seen plenty of growth during his time in WWE NXT, and he weighed in on his progress in a new interview. Williams spoke with Denise Salcedo ahead of tomorrow’s NXT Deadline and you can see a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On where he is currently: “This is the vision of myself I’ve had all along. I wanted to be ‘The Guy.'”
On being brought in with Carmelo Hayes: “I got to be in ‘The Life’ even though it was kinda more [Carmelo’s] life, but I didn’t have the pressure… It makes you want to have some success on my own.”
On his dedication to wrestling: “I’m a soldier. I feel like there’s people who are built for this, people who are born to do this and I am one of those guys.”
