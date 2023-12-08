Trick Williams On His Current Status In WWE NXT, Starting Off With Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams has seen plenty of growth during his time in WWE NXT, and he weighed in on his progress in a new interview. Williams spoke with Denise Salcedo ahead of tomorrow’s NXT Deadline and you can see a few highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On where he is currently: “This is the vision of myself I’ve had all along. I wanted to be ‘The Guy.'”

On being brought in with Carmelo Hayes: “I got to be in ‘The Life’ even though it was kinda more [Carmelo’s] life, but I didn’t have the pressure… It makes you want to have some success on my own.”

On his dedication to wrestling: “I’m a soldier. I feel like there’s people who are built for this, people who are born to do this and I am one of those guys.”