Trick Williams Defeats Ethan Page, Wins NXT Title On WWE NXT

Trick Williams is the new NXT Champion, pinning Ethan Page to win the title on this week’s NXT. Williams defeated Page on Tuesday’s show to win the title with CM Punk as the referee.

Punk played things down the line for the match, but toward the end of the match Page got angry when he perceived a count being too low. He hit the Go 2 Sleep in front of Punk but Williams still kicked out. Page went for the Ego’s Edge but Williams slid down the back and ended up falling onto Punk. Page went in but missed a big boot and Williams hit the Trick Shot for the pin. After the match ended, Punk nailed Page with a Go 2 Sleep as Williams celebrated with the title.

The win marks Williams’ second run with the NXT Championship. Page’s run ends at 87 days, having won the title from Williams in a Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Heatwave in July.

Trick through the barricade! 😱 Things are already chaotic in our main event!! 👊#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EFuy2IvNUH — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024