wrestling / News
Trick Williams Discusses His Future On WWE Main Roster
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory faced off again on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and this time Theory came out victorious. Theory and Grayson Waller attacked Hayes after the match. Trick Williams ran out to make the save.
In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online (per Fightful), Williams was questioned about his future on the main roster.
“Aye, the ‘Whoop that Trick’ movement has begun so, we gotta wait and see (if I’ll be on the main roster moving forward). You never know… NXT Championship, Dusty Classic on Tuesday. Me and my boy Melo getting to work. We got a lot of good things in store.”
