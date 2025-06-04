wrestling / News
Trick Williams Discusses a Potential Alliance With Seth Rollins
– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, TNA World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams was asked about a potential alliance with Raw Superstar Seth Rollins. Williams thinks it would be too much swag in the same place. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“That’s a dangerous faction right there, but I’ll be honest, it’s too much swag for Trick Williams and Seth Rollins to be in the same room at the same time at the same place. He wears his leather and heels just like I wear my leather and heels. It’s going to feel like two pimps at it. I don’t know if that’s what WWE needs or wants. Might need to keep up on different shows, spread the swag around.”
Trick Williams defended his title last night on WWE NXT TV, beating Mike Santana to retain his TNA World Championship.
