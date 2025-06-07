– During a recent interview with Jon Alba for Sports Illustrated, TNA World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams was asked about former AEW stars, such as Ricky Saints and Mariah May, receiving big debuts in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I mean, truth is I never hate on a man or a woman for getting their shine. You know what I mean? Because the same way I said, hey, I was a walk-on and this is how I got treated because I wasn’t invited to the building or I was the outsider walking in. I mean, I would be a super hypocrite by saying, hey, somebody else doesn’t deserve to shine because they’re from somewhere else. Shout out to Ricky Saints. Shout out to Mariah May. Shout out to everybody who’s getting theirs by any means.”

Mariah May recently made her official WWE NXT debut on last week’s NXT TV.