– As previously reported, Ethan Page released a diss track directed at his rival NXT Champion Trick Williams. Williams has no dropped his own diss track in response. It even features an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer, Reverend D-Von Dudley. You can view that clip below.

Trick Williams defends his NXT Championship against Ethan Page later tonight in a Devil’s Playground Match. Tonight’s event will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.