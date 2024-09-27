Trick Williams Says Ethan Page Is An ‘Imposter’ In NXT

Trick Williams battles Ethan Page to try and reclaim the NXT Championship when NXT debuts on The CW next week, and he says Page is an “imposter” on the brand. Williams lost the title at NXT Heatweave to Page in a Fatal Four-Way match and had to fight his way back into a challenger position for a rematch. He spoke with PX11 News recently to promote the Chicago show and during the conversation he was asked about his match with Page.

“That’s right,” Williams began (per Fightful). “Ethan Page is what I like to call a impostor. He came to our brand probably three to four months ago, and he stole my title. Now it’s retribution time. We’re gonna see him in Chicago on October 1st, and it’s a title match.”

Williams continued, “This is the debut of our CW premiere, so I have everything on the line, everything to gain. I’m the man to represent NXT, and I’m ready to prove that October 1st.”

CM Punk will be a guest referee for the match on Tuesday’s show, which airs live on The CW.