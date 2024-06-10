wrestling / News
Trick Williams Defeats Ethan Page, Retains NXT Championship At NXT Battleground
Trick Williams has his first NXT Championship reign under his belt, defeating Ethan Page at NXT Battleground. Williams defeated Page in the back and forth match in the main event, kicking out of the Ego’s Edge and hitting the Trick Shot for the win.
Williams has been NXT Champion for 48 days, having won it at night one of NXT:Spring Breakin’ on April 23rd
You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.
🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK
The #WWENXT Champion @_trickwilliams has arrived to the @ufc APEX!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/jvDMdYLT0m
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
😳😳😳@OfficialEGO has @_trickwilliams on the ropes right now…#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Fceg8KdrIx
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
AIR WILLIAMS!@_trickwilliams just flew over the barricade to take out @OfficialEGO 😱#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/hRA9eHKi4S
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
THROUGH THE TABLE!!!@OfficialEGO just sent @_trickwilliams crashing through the announce desk 🤯#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/qYdmYfTyfk
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
From outta nowhere!@OfficialEGO took his eye off the ball, and @_trickwilliams hits him with a Trick Shot to get the win 🙌#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/bvDPJyrl3F
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
