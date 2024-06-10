Trick Williams Defeats Ethan Page, Retains NXT Championship At NXT Battleground

Trick Williams has his first NXT Championship reign under his belt, defeating Ethan Page at NXT Battleground. Williams defeated Page in the back and forth match in the main event, kicking out of the Ego’s Edge and hitting the Trick Shot for the win.

Williams has been NXT Champion for 48 days, having won it at night one of NXT:Spring Breakin’ on April 23rd

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.